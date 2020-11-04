US Election Result 2020 | Twitter hides Donald Trump's tweet accusing Democrats of trying to 'steal' election



We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

President Donald Trump's tweet accusing Democrats of trying to "steal the presidential election" was flagged by Twitter. "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump tweeted.

Twitter hid the Trump tweet, saying "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on US Election 2020

Backing its action, Twitter said that the action was in line with its Civic Integrity Policy. "We placed a warning on a Tweet from Donald Trump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy," Twitter Safety tweeted.

Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral process, alleging that mail-in voting will lead to fraud.

Twitter, long criticized for not acting against baseless Trump claims, has asserted itself in recent months, flagging such comments and others in which Trump was seen as glorifying violence.

Read: Twitter, Facebook suspend some accounts as US election misinformation spreads online

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc on November 4 suspended several recently created right-leaning news accounts posting information about voting in the hotly contested U.S. election for violating their policies.

Twitter said the accounts had been suspended for violating its policy against "coordination," posting identical content while appearing independent or engaging in other covertly automated behaviour. Facebook suspended them for inauthentic behaviour.