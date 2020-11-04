Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 04, 2020 06:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Trump leads in Kentucky, Biden wins Vermont as early results pour in: Reports
LIVE updates of the 2020 United States presidential election result. Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is taking on Republican Party’s nominee President Donald Trump. Early results are pouring in from states were polls have closed.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: In-person voting is underway across the United States. But, early results are starting to pour in from states where polling has closed. Democratic Party candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is taking on Republican Party’s nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their respective running mates. Voters were urged to vote early, especially through mail-in ballots, to avoid queues amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 101 million early votes have been cast. Additionally, about 26.8 million mail ballots are yet to be returned to polling authorities. As a result, over 100 million votes would have been cast and recorded even before the Election Day. Voters had already cast more than 73 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 presidential election, even before Election Day. But counting of mail ballots is more laborious and that may delay the result.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Why we're unlikely to know the winner on election night
Biden wins Vermont: Report US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden has won the state of Vermont, according to The Associated Press. This is based on early leads from the state where polling has closed. The state has three Electoral College votes.
Polls close in some states; early results begin to pour in
The Battle: Donald Trump vs Joe Biden
US Election 2020: LIVE Updates
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Important dates and events to watch out for (after counting):
> December 14: Members of the Electoral College cast their ballots for president.
> January 6, 2021: Congress meets at 1 pm in Washington DC to count the electoral votes and declare a winner.
> January 20, 2021: Inauguration Day. The winner and his running mate are sworn in as president and vice president at the US Capitol in Washington DC.
Find out more: Election calendar – day by day
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Barack Obama’s historic election as the US president in 2008, his re-election in 2012 and the then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s shock defeat to Trump in 2016 had one thing in common — the outcome of the presidential race was clear on the election night.
Counting of mailed ballots is more laborious. While some states are counting ballots as they come in, others have laws that forbid processing mail ballots until Election Day. That's going to delay the result.
Read: Why we're unlikely to know the winner on election night
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Most major opinion polls had given Biden a clear advantage over Trump. But remember, some polls had gone wrong in 2016 when Trump defeated then Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Biden wins Vermont: Report US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden has won the state of Vermont, according to The Associated Press. This is based on early leads from the state where polling has closed. The state has three Electoral College votes.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Polling has closed in Indiana and Kentucky and the results from the two states have started pouring in. Trump has won Kentucky, The Associated Press has reported.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Besides the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, there are many other political groups in fray. However, they do not enjoy enough popularity.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | The Battle: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is taking on Republic Party’s nominee and incumbent US President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their running mates, respectively.
If re-elected, this would be the second and final presidential tenure for Trump, according to the US Constitution.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 United States presidential election.
More than 101 million early votes have been cast, especially through mail ballots. Counting of votes is underway in some states, but the numbers are not disclosed until polling concludes. There are many other states where counting can only begin after polling ends.
The election result is typically clear on election night (the following morning in India). But, it is widely expected that counting will take more time this year due to the large amount of mail ballots.
In-person voting in the general election is underway. Stay tune for the latest updates.