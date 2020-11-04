US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Trump leads in Kentucky, Biden wins Vermont as early results pour in: Reports

US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Important dates and events to watch out for (after counting):

> December 14: Members of the Electoral College cast their ballots for president.

> January 6, 2021: Congress meets at 1 pm in Washington DC to count the electoral votes and declare a winner.

> January 20, 2021: Inauguration Day. The winner and his running mate are sworn in as president and vice president at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

