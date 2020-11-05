US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Joe Biden wins Wisconsin and Michigan, moves closer to 270-mark
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading Republican nominee President Donald Trump in terms of electoral votes. While Trump has already claimed victory, Biden is inching towards the 270-mark.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: In-person voting has concluded. Results are pouring in from across the United States. Democratic Party candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is taking on Republican Party’s nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their respective running mates. Biden is leading Trump in the overall Electoral College vote tally. But, things can still change. Yet, Trump has already claimed victory and has said he'll move the Supreme Court to dispute the counting process. Voters were urged to vote early this time, especially through mail-in ballots, to avoid queues amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 101 million early votes had been cast. Additionally, about 26.8 million mail ballots are yet to be returned to polling authorities. Thus, over 101 million votes would have been cast and recorded even before the Election Day. Voters had already cast about 73.4 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 presidential election, even before Election Day. But counting of mail ballots is more laborious and that is delaying the result.
Who's leading in the battleground states (as of 5.55 am IST):
> Biden is leading in Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Michigan, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.> Trump is leading in Georgia, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.
What are electoral votes?
Biden wins Wisconsin, Michigan; moves closer to 270-mark
The Battle: Biden vs Trump
US Election 2020: LIVE Updates
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | Popular vote update: Biden is believed to have secured more than 71 million votes, the most in history. Counting is still on and that number could rise further.
In 2016, then Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton had secured 65.8 million votes against Trump’s 62.9 million.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | Quick recap: Biden has won the battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin in the last few hours, reclaiming a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and dramatically narrowing Trump's pathway to re-election.
Yesterday, neither candidate had cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency. But Biden's victories in the Great Lakes states have now taken him to 264, meaning he was one battleground state away from crossing the threshold and becoming president-elect.
Read: Biden wins Michigan and Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | You just need 270 electoral votes, not the popular vote
Under the American political system, the president is not directly elected by the people but by the Electoral College — a constitutional group of 538 members. This group is formed every four years to elect the president and the vice-president.
Each state legislature determines the manner in which they want to choose their electors. Other than Maine and Nebraska, states require electors to pledge all votes for that state's winning candidate (by popular vote). For example, under this ‘winner takes all’ method, a candidate who secures the popular vote in California wins all of the state's 55 electoral votes. A candidate needs at least 270 such electoral votes to win the election.
In 2000 and 2016, the candidates with the popular vote nationally (Al Gore and Hillary Clinton, respectively), did not become the president.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | Who's leading in the battleground states (as of 6.10 am IST)?
> Biden is leading in Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Michigan, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.
> Trump is leading in Georgia, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | Democratic Party candidate and vice president Joe Biden won the crucial battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan over the last few hours. That gave him 26 more electoral votes, taking him closer to the 270-mark.
Click here to check highlights of what happened yesterday
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Besides the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, there are many other political groups in fray. However, they do not enjoy enough popularity.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | The Battle: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is taking on Republic Party’s nominee and incumbent US President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their running mates, respectively.
If re-elected, this would be the second and final presidential tenure for Trump, according to the US Constitution.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 United States presidential election.
More than 101 million early votes have been cast, especially through mail ballots. Counting of votes is still on. The election result is typically clear on election night (the following morning in India). But, it was widely expected that counting will take more time this year due to the large amount of mail ballots.
Stay tune for the latest updates.