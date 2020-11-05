US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Joe Biden wins Wisconsin and Michigan, moves closer to 270-mark

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: In-person voting has concluded. Results are pouring in from across the United States. Democratic Party candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is taking on Republican Party’s nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their respective running mates. Biden is leading Trump in the overall Electoral College vote tally. But, things can still change. Yet, Trump has already claimed victory and has said he'll move the Supreme Court to dispute the counting process. Voters were urged to vote early this time, especially through mail-in ballots, to avoid queues amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 101 million early votes had been cast. Additionally, about 26.8 million mail ballots are yet to be returned to polling authorities. Thus, over 101 million votes would have been cast and recorded even before the Election Day. Voters had already cast about 73.4 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 presidential election, even before Election Day. But counting of mail ballots is more laborious and that is delaying the result.

Who's leading in the battleground states (as of 5.55 am IST):

> Biden is leading in Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Michigan, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

> Trump is leading in Georgia, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.