US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Joe Biden leads electoral vote tally; Michigan court dismisses Donald Trump’s lawsuit

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Voting has concluded and results continue to pour in from across the United States. Democratic Party candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is taking on Republican Party’s nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their respective running mates. Biden is leading Trump in the overall Electoral College vote tally. But, things can still change as the margins are narrowing in multiple battleground states. Yet, Trump has moved courts in three states over the ballot counting process. Voters were urged to vote early this time, especially through mail-in ballots, to avoid queues amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 101 million early votes had been cast. Additionally, about 26.8 million mail ballots are yet to be returned to polling authorities. Thus, over 101 million votes would have been cast and recorded even before the Election Day. Voters had already cast about 73.4 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 presidential election, even before Election Day. But counting of mail ballots is more laborious and that is delaying the result.

Who's ahead in the battleground states (as of 6.50 am IST):

> Biden has either won, or is leading in Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Michigan, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

> Trump has either won, or is leading in Georgia, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Watch out for what happens in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia in the next few hours.