US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Joe Biden leads electoral vote tally; Michigan court dismisses Donald Trump’s lawsuit
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading over Republican nominee President Donald Trump in the electoral vote count. As the margins narrow in battleground states, Trump has accused Democrats of 'stealing' the polls
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Voting has concluded and results continue to pour in from across the United States. Democratic Party candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is taking on Republican Party’s nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their respective running mates. Biden is leading Trump in the overall Electoral College vote tally. But, things can still change as the margins are narrowing in multiple battleground states. Yet, Trump has moved courts in three states over the ballot counting process. Voters were urged to vote early this time, especially through mail-in ballots, to avoid queues amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 101 million early votes had been cast. Additionally, about 26.8 million mail ballots are yet to be returned to polling authorities. Thus, over 101 million votes would have been cast and recorded even before the Election Day. Voters had already cast about 73.4 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 presidential election, even before Election Day. But counting of mail ballots is more laborious and that is delaying the result.
Who's ahead in the battleground states (as of 6.50 am IST):
> Biden has either won, or is leading in Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Michigan, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.
> Trump has either won, or is leading in Georgia, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.Watch out for what happens in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia in the next few hours.
Biden vs Trump: Margin in battleground states
Trump wins first legal battle in Pennsylvania
Trump accuses Democrats of 'stealing' polls as Biden leads
The Battle: Biden vs Trump
US Election 2020: LIVE Updates
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | The situation: The margins are all five battleground states have narrowed over the last 24 hours. Biden has more paths to victory than Trump. The former vice president needs to win two of the three states of Nevada, Arizona and Georgia. If not, a win in Pennsylvania can still be enough for him. On the other hand, Trump needs to virtually in every remaining state to get re-elected.
The Democratic Party and Biden’s campaign have expressed confidence that they’ll not only be able to hold their lead in Arizona (which is narrowing), but also clinch Pennsylvania.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Michigan judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit over whether enough Republican Party challengers had access to handling of absentee ballots.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | Biden vs Trump: Margin in battleground states:
Arizona: Biden leads by 57,844
Nevada: Biden leads by 11,438
Georgia: Trump leads by 3,486 (18,000 ballots yet to be counted)
North Carolina: Trump leads by 76,737
Pennsylvania: Trump leads by 63,725
Counting is still on in all of these states. (As of 6.50 am IST)
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | Recap: Trump scored the first legal battle in the battleground state of Pennsylvania yesterday, wherein an appellate judge has ordered that poll watchers must be allowed within six feet of counting of votes.
"Big legal win in Pennsylvania," Trump said in a tweet soon after the court gave the ruling. Trump is currently leading in Pennsylvania, but his vote count has reduced considerably over the last one day.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | Donald Trump accuses Democrats of 'stealing' polls as Joe Biden leads electoral vote race
In a short address at the White House, US President Donald Trump has accused the Democrats of fraud and 'stealing' the election and has renewed his criticism of widespread use of mail-in balloting. “We think we will win the election very easily. We think this is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and it is going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land....we can't have an election stolen like this,” Trump said.
"I have claimed certain states and he is claiming states. We can both claim the states, but ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule. But there has been a lot of shenanigans and we can’t stand for that in our country," he added.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Besides the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, there are many other political groups in fray. However, they do not enjoy enough popularity.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | The Battle: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is taking on Republic Party’s nominee and incumbent US President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their running mates, respectively.
If re-elected, this would be the second and final presidential tenure for Trump, according to the US Constitution.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 United States presidential election.
More than 101 million early votes were cast, especially through mail ballots. Counting of votes continues in many states. The election result is typically clear on election night (the following morning in India). But, counting is taking more time this year due to the large amount of mail ballots. Stay tune for the latest updates.