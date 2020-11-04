US Election 2020 result | Donald Trump falsely claims victory, tells supporters 'we are winning everything'

US President and Republican Party nominee Donald Trump claimed victory in 2020 US Presidential Election. Addressing his supporters, Trump said he will move the Supreme Court to stop vote counting to “protect the integrity of the election system.”

Acknowledging that the reds may lose Arizona this time, Trump dismissed the “need” to win the state.

"A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise the people who voted, but we won’t stand for it. Citizens have come out in record numbers - we won Florida by a lot; we won Texas. We have a lot of life left in Arizona but we don’t need it. We are winning Pennsylvania," he said.

Trump began his address saying he wanted to thank Americans for voting or him, stating: “We are winning everything.”

“I want to thank the American people for voting for us. I want to thank my entire family and the vice president. We were winning everything. Such a vote, such a success. There has never been anything like this. We won Ohio, we won Texas by 700,000 votes. It’s clear that we have won Georgia,” Donald Trump claimed.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the results of the election may not be known until Wednesday morning or later but he is optimistic of the outcome.

Addressing his supporters, Biden said that he is on track to win the US presidential election. "We feel good about where we are. We believe that we are on track to win the election. But we going to have to be patients until every vote, every ballot is counted," Biden said.

Biden also said that it is not his or Donald Trump’s place to claim election victory just yet. “Keep the faith guys, we are going to win this,” Biden told his supporters.

Biden made his statement before Trump's address.

He also urged his supporters to remain patient. "I’m optimistic about this outcome," Biden said. Biden is ahead of Trump in the overall Electoral College vote tally.