Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US Election Result 2020 | Joe Biden says 'on track to win', expects result on Wednesday morning or later

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the results of the election may not be known until Wednesday morning or later but he is optimistic of the outcome.

Reuters
Image: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Image: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Addressing his supporters, Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said that he is on track to win the US presidential election. "We feel good about where we are. We believe that we are on track to win the election. But we going to have to be patients until every vote, every ballot is counted," Biden said.

Track US Election 2020 Result live

Biden also said that it is not his or Donald Trump’s place to claim election victory just yet. “Keep the faith guys, we are going to win this,” Biden told his supporters.

The 77-year-old former vice president also said he was "confident" about the state of Arizona, a battleground that Trump won in 2016 but which Biden was substantially leading in with about 77 percent of ballots counted.

"We are confident about Arizona. We are feeling really good about Wisconsin and Michigan. Results may take a little longer," Biden added.

He also urged his supporters to remain patient. "I’m optimistic about this outcome," Biden said. Biden is ahead of Trump in the overall Electoral College vote tally.

Meanwhile, incumbent Donald Trump tweeted, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! (sic)"

Read: US Election 2020 Result | Donald Trump or Joe Biden - who is winning US Presidential Election?

Twitter flagged his tweet saying "Content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading."

In a separate tweet, Trump said, "I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!"

Donald Trump has won the crucial battleground state of Florida, according to The Associated Press. Florida is the most prized battleground state. It has 29 electoral votes.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:31 am

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #US Election 2020

