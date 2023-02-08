English
    Turkiye, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500; deadliest in decade

    That makes it the deadliest since a 2011 earthquake in Japan triggered a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people.

    Associated Press
    February 08, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
    Russian rescue workers retrieve a body from the rubble of a collapsed building in the regime-controlled town of Jableh in the province of Latakia, northwest of the capital Damscus, on February 8, 2023, two days after a deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The death toll from the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 rose above 8,300, official data showed, with rescue workers on February 8 still searching for trapped survivors. AFP

    Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night in Turkiye and Syria, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The death toll rose Wednesday to more than 9,500, making the quake the deadliest in more than a decade.

    Amid calls for the government to send more help to the disaster zone, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was to travel to town of Pazarcik, the epicenter of the quake, and to the worst-hit province of Hatay on Wednesday.

    Turkiye now has some 60,000 aid personnel in the quake-hit zone, but with the devastation so widespread many are still waiting for help.