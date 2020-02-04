These 10 countries spend the highest percentage of GDP on military, see where India ranks

The countries mentioned in this list are ranked with respect to a portion of GDP they spend on their defence. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Spending on the military across the world grew the highest since 1988 in recent years. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure stood at $1.8 trillion in 2018. The countries ranked below spend the highest portion of their GDP as part of their defence budget. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | United Kingdom: 1.8 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | China: 1.9 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Australia: 1.9 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | France: 2.3 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | India: 2.4 percent of GDP (Image: PTI) 7/11 No 5 | Turkey: 2.5 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | United States: 3.2 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | Russia: 3.9 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | Israel: 4.3 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | Saudi Arabia: 8.8 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:05 am