Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 10 countries spend the highest percentage of GDP on military, see where India ranks

The countries mentioned in this list are ranked with respect to a portion of GDP they spend on their defence.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Spending on the military grew to its highest since 1988 in recent years. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure stood at $1.8 trillion in 2018. While the countries mentioned below are ranked with respect to a portion of the GDP, the US is the largest spender on defence. It spent $649 billion in 2018, more than the eight countries that follow it combined (Image: Reuters)
Spending on the military across the world grew the highest since 1988 in recent years. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure stood at $1.8 trillion in 2018. The countries ranked below spend the highest portion of their GDP as part of their defence budget. (Image: Reuters)

No 10 | United Kingdom: 1.8 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters)

No 9 | China: 1.9 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters)

No 8 | Australia: 1.9 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | France: 2.3 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | India: 2.4 percent of GDP (Image: PTI)

No 5 | Turkey: 2.5 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters)

No 4 | United States: 3.2 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters)

No 3 | Russia: 3.9 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | Israel: 4.3 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters)

No 1 | Saudi Arabia: 8.8 percent of GDP (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:05 am

tags #defence #GDP #Slideshow

