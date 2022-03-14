English
    Russia-Ukraine conflict | There is no other path left but that of dialogue and diplomacy, India tells UNSC

    India calls for direct contacts and negotiations to cease hostilities.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST
    India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations R Ravindra. (PC-ANI)

    India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities in Ukraine, the country's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations R Ravindra said on March 14.

    At the UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the situation in Ukraine, Ravindra said, "Our prime minister has repeatedly called for an urgent ceasefire and that there is no other path left but of dialogue and diplomacy."

    Ravinda also pointed out that India has safely evacuated more than 22,500 Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

    ALSO READ: In close contact with India, China, France and others on mediation efforts to bring end to war in Ukraine: UN chief

    Appealing for a ceasefire, the Indian representative said, "We call for direct contacts and negotiations with a view to cease hostilities. We're in touch with Russian Federation and Ukraine in this regard. We continue to underline the need to respect the UN Charter, international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states."

    India's deputy permanent representative at UNSC lauded the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe for playing an important role in facilitating the implementation of a package of measures across both sides of the contact line in Ukraine.

    "We support OSCE, Minsk Group’s continued efforts for peaceful resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. India believes any lasting resolution of conflict can only be achieved through peaceful negotiations," he stated.

    Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is in close contact with India and a number of other countries on mediation efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
    Tags: #OSCE #peaceful negotiations #R Ravindra #Russia Ukraine Conflict #UN Charter #UNSC
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 10:59 pm
