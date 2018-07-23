PM Modi to present 200 cows to Rwandan President during Africa visit

On his first-ever visit to the country of Rwanda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present President Paul Kagame with the most unusual and interesting gift – 200 cows, all sourced locally from the African country.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the cows are being sourced locally as they would better adapt to the region. External affairs secretary for economic relations T S Tirumurti planned the visit and said that the gift is an “important element” of the PM's programme; India hopes to have better leather industry and defence ties with Rwanda.

The visit to the model village Rweru, in the eastern province of Rwanda, and the gift marks PM Modi's contribution to the “Girinka” programme.

Girinka which means “have a cow” was launched in 2006 by the Rwandan government that aimed at “one cow for one poor family”. The word Girinka finds its roots in an age-old cultural practice of Rwanda whereby a cow was gifted by someone as a sign of respect or as dowry.

President Kagame has personally overseen this social protection scheme. In an attempt to improve a sense of community living and brotherhood, the poorest family receiving the cow from the government must gift the first female calf born to their neighbour. Approximately 3.5 lakh Rwandan families have been supported following the Girinka programme by the government.

On his visit, PM Modi will also pay homage at the Kigali Genocide Memorial that honours those who fell during the 1994 genocide.

PM Modi will also visit Uganda, as part of his effort to improve relations with Africa.