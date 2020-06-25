Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr'

Bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011 by US security forces
Pakistan Prime Minister on June 25 called 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden a "martyr" during his speech in the National Assembly, reports suggest."America came inside Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden. After which all the countries cursed us. Pakistan has faced humiliation for many years in war on terror," news agency ANI reported Khan as saying.
