Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr'

Pakistan Prime Minister on June 25 called 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden a "martyr" during his speech in the National Assembly, reports suggest.



#WATCH America came inside Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden. After which all the countries cursed us. Pakistan has faced humiliation for many years in war on terror, says Pak PM Imran Khan in National Assembly (Video Source: Pak media) pic.twitter.com/LbfmKDAs6a

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

"America came inside Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden. After which all the countries cursed us. Pakistan has faced humiliation for many years in war on terror," news agency ANI reported Khan as saying.

Bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011 by US security forces. At the time of his death, the al-Qaeda chief was the world's most wanted terrorist.

According to reports, even before Khan had become the Prime Minister, he had refused to call Bin Laden a terrorist. However, during his tour of the US in September last year, he had claimed that Pakistan had informed the US intelligence agencies regarding Bin Laden's whereabouts. He had, however, repeated that the US should not have undertaken a "covert" operation while keeping Pakistan in the dark.