    Olaplex customers claim hair loss, scalp injuries in lawsuit

    In a statement, Olaplex rejected the allegations in the lawsuit and defended the “safety and efficacy of our products, which are thoroughly tested in house and by independent third-party laboratories,” adding it’s prepared to vigorously defend against the claims.

    Bloomberg
    February 10, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST
    A bottle of Olaplex N.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo arranged in Denver, Colorado, US, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Olaplex, a once high-flying brand has seen its stock collapse 80% this year  erasing $15 billion in market value  amid rising competition and a selloff in equity markets.

    The complaint filed Thursday accuses Olaplex of making false statements, including that its offerings restore damaged hair and provide the “ultimate breakage insurance.” The suit also claims that the company has knowingly used ingredients that cause irritation and sensitivity, contributing to a host of hair and scalp issues.

    “Far from repairing and protecting hair from damage, the products have instead left plaintiffs’ hair dry, brittle, frizzy and dull,” the lawsuit alleges. They’re also experiencing hair loss and scalp injuries, according to the complaint.

    In a statement, Olaplex rejected the allegations in the lawsuit and defended the “safety and efficacy of our products, which are thoroughly tested in house and by independent third-party laboratories,” adding it’s prepared to vigorously defend against the claims.

    “There are a wide variety of reasons for hair breakage or hair loss, as medical and scientific experts have publicly stated, including lifestyle, various medical conditions and medications, the aftereffects of Covid, skin conditions and more,” the company said. It has declined to share copies of its research.