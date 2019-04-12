App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 06:05 PM IST

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #66: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Wynk is India's first music streaming service managed by a telecom operator. Which company owns it?
1/40

Q1. Wynk is India's first music streaming service managed by a telecom operator. Which company owns it? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Airtel
2/40

Answer: Airtel (Image: Reuters)
Q2. Identify the search engine
3/40

Q2. Identify the search engine
Answer: DuckDuckGo
4/40

Answer: DuckDuckGo (Image: Reuters)
Q3. Which former actress is at present Google India's Head of Industry?
5/40

Q3. Which former actress is at present Google India's Head of Industry? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Mayoori Kango (Image: Facebook)
6/40

Answer: Mayoori Kango (Image: Facebook)
Q4. “Under is a natural progression of our experimentation with boundaries,” Snøhetta founder and architect, Kjetil Trædal Thorsen said: “As a new landmark for Southern Norway, Under proposes unexpected combinations of pronouns and prepositions, and challenges what determines a person’s physical placement in their environment.” So what is so special about UNDER?
7/40

Q4. “Under is a natural progression of our experimentation with boundaries,” Snøhetta founder and architect, Kjetil Trædal Thorsen said: “As a new landmark for Southern Norway, Under proposes unexpected combinations of pronouns and prepositions, and challenges what determines a person’s physical placement in their environment.” So what is so special about UNDER?
Answer: Under is the world’s largest underwater restaurant with a total seating capacity for 100 guests, it’s the first of its kind in Europe, and it also functions as a research center for marine life. (Image: Reuters)
8/40

Answer: Under is the world’s largest underwater restaurant with a total seating capacity for 100 guests, it’s the first of its kind in Europe, and it also functions as a research center for marine life. (Image: Reuters)
Q5. After whom is this to be launched VANS collection named?
9/40

Q5. After whom is this to be launched VANS collection named?
Answer: David Bowie
10/40

Answer: David Bowie (Image: Reuters)
Q6. Launched by PROTO, an India-based media skilling startup, this feature will do something of interest/solve an issue on Whatsapp. This is a research project commissioned and technically assisted by WhatsApp. What is this and what is it called?
11/40

Q6. Launched by PROTO, an India-based media skilling startup, this feature will do something of interest/solve an issue on Whatsapp. This is a research project commissioned and technically assisted by WhatsApp. What is this and what is it called? (Image: Whatsapp)
Answer: It's called 'Checkpoint Tipline'. It is a feature where people can check the authenticity of information received as the messaging giant looks to crack down on fake news ahead of the general election in the country.
12/40

Answer: It's called 'Checkpoint Tipline'. It is a feature where people can check the authenticity of information received as the messaging giant looks to crack down on fake news ahead of the general election in the country.
Q7. Budweiser brought out this ad on International Woman's Day. This was one of 3 such ads. What was it planning to achieve?
13/40

Q7. Budweiser brought out this ad on International Woman's Day. This was one of 3 such ads. What was it planning to achieve?
Answer: Budweiser adapted its sexist ads from 50s and 60s to 2019 - This year, in honour of International Women’s Day, Budweiser revisited three of their adverts from the ’50s and ’60s that they are not exactly proud of. The outdated ads portrayed objectified women in a subservient role to their husbands. But media and advertising was only a reflection of the world we lived in. Although today’s reality is not perfect, we’ve come a long way in the battle with gender stereotypes and Budweiser took an opportunity to celebrate this and course-correct its work by modernising it and showcasing gender balance and women’s empowerment.
14/40

Answer: Budweiser adapted its sexist ads from 50s and 60s to 2019 - This year, in honour of International Women’s Day, Budweiser revisited three of their adverts from the ’50s and ’60s that they are not exactly proud of. The outdated ads portrayed objectified women in a subservient role to their husbands. But media and advertising was only a reflection of the world we lived in. Although today’s reality is not perfect, we’ve come a long way in the battle with gender stereotypes and Budweiser took an opportunity to celebrate this and course-correct its work by modernising it and showcasing gender balance and women’s empowerment. (Image: Reuters)
Q8. To which delicate bud of the pomegranate flower/ tree does this dress owe the origin of its name?
15/40

Q8. To which delicate bud of the pomegranate flower/ tree does this dress owe the origin of its name?
Answer: Anarkali - Anarkali Salwar suit is a form of women's dress originating from the city of Lahore in Pakistan.The word Anarkali literally means the ‘delicate bud of the pomegranate flower/ tree’. This name signifies the qualities of softness, vulnerability, innocence, and beauty associated with the women who wore Anarkalis. (Image: Reuters)
16/40

Answer: Anarkali - Anarkali Salwar suit is a form of women's dress originating from the city of Lahore in Pakistan.The word Anarkali literally means the ‘delicate bud of the pomegranate flower/ tree’. This name signifies the qualities of softness, vulnerability, innocence, and beauty associated with the women who wore Anarkalis. (Image: Reuters)
Q9. Who is talking about which individual's quirks? "Well, there was a year when X was only eating what he was killing. He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat. He killed it before. I guess he kills it. He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Then they send it to the butcher.” Y further revealed that he did not kill the goat in front of him but he killed it before their meal. Y added that once the goat had returned from the butcher, X tried to cook it in the oven for 30 minutes and served it along with a salad." Name X and Y. (Photo: Reuters)
17/40

Q9. Who is talking about which individual's quirks? "Well, there was a year when X was only eating what he was killing. He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat. He killed it before. I guess he kills it. He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Then they send it to the butcher.” Y further revealed that he did not kill the goat in front of him but he killed it before their meal. Y added that once the goat had returned from the butcher, X tried to cook it in the oven for 30 minutes and served it along with a salad." Name X and Y. (Image: Reuters)
Answer: X - Mark Zuckerberg Y - Jack Dorsey
18/40

Answer: X - Mark Zuckerberg Y - Jack Dorsey (Image: Reuters)
Q10. In 2017, Yahoo got acquired by Verizon. In 2018, what did a company called Smugmug buy from Verizon?
19/40

Q10. In 2017, Yahoo got acquired by Verizon. In 2018, what did a company called Smugmug buy from Verizon? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Flickr
20/40

Answer: Flickr (Image: Flickr)
Q11. The author of this book runs which bakery chain and what is her name?
21/40

Q11. The author of this book runs which bakery chain and what is her name?
Answer: Le15 Patisserie founded by Pooja Dhingra in 2010. Agraduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Paris, she wanted Mumbai have a taste of classic French patisserie. (Image: Facebook)
22/40

Answer: Le15 Patisserie founded by Pooja Dhingra in 2010. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Paris, she wanted Mumbai have a taste of classic French patisserie. (Image: Facebook)
Q12. He is the founder of which “fast” company?
23/40

Q12. He is the founder of which “fast” company?
Answer: Ookla. The owner and operator of Speedtest.net, Ookla, was established in 2006 by a small team of internet and technology veterans. Ookla was acquired by Ziff Davis in 2014.
24/40

Answer: Ookla. The owner and operator of Speedtest.net, Ookla, was established in 2006 by a small team of internet and technology veterans. Ookla was acquired by Ziff Davis in 2014.
Q13. Which product did these 3 entrepreneurs from Bengaluru start?
25/40

Q13. Which product did these 3 entrepreneurs from Bengaluru start?
Answer: Sharechat
26/40

Answer: Sharechat (Image: ShareChat)
Q14. Which famous pioneer of Art Nouveau designed this?
27/40

Q14. Which famous pioneer of Art Nouveau designed this?
Answer: Alphonse Mucha
28/40

Answer: Alphonse Mucha
Q15. The company was founded by Daniel Ek, former CTO of Stardoll, and Martin Lorentzon, co-founder of TradeDoubler. The company's title, according to Daniel Ek, was initially misheard from a name shouted by Martin Lorentzon. Which company originated?
29/40

Q15. The company was founded by Daniel Ek, former CTO of Stardoll, and Martin Lorentzon, co-founder of TradeDoubler. The company's title, according to Daniel Ek, was initially misheard from a name shouted by Martin Lorentzon. Which company originated? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Spotify
30/40

Answer: Spotify (Image: Reuters)
Q16. Created by Guido van Rossum and first released in 1991, it has a design philosophy that emphasizes code readability, notably using significant whitespace. It provides constructs that enable clear programming on both small and large scales. Identify the language
31/40

Q16. Created by Guido van Rossum and first released in 1991, it has a design philosophy that emphasizes code readability, notably using significant whitespace. It provides constructs that enable clear programming on both small and large scales. Identify the language.
Answer: Python
32/40

Answer: Python (Image: Reuters)
Q17. Which company came out with this brand of condoms - Dipper?
33/40

Q17. Which company came out with this brand of condoms - Dipper?
Answer: Tata Motors
34/40

Answer: Tata Motors (Image: Reuters)
Q18. It was one of the most popular skimmed milk powder brand in India originally developed by Lipton India and later sold to other players. In 1999, the brand was sold to Nutricia. Identify the brand.
35/40

Q18. It was one of the most popular skimmed milk powder brand in India originally developed by Lipton India and later sold to other players. In 1999, the brand was sold to Nutricia. Identify the brand.
Answer: AnikSpray
36/40

Answer: AnikSpray
Q19. It was set up in 1985 by Ravindra Kishore Sinha. Today the company is one of the largest manpower security firms in the Asia-Pacific region with sales in excess of Rs 10,000 crore. The company offers security services to bank, hotels, institutions, IT & ITES, residential colonies, Retail and commercial establishments. It also offers electronic security systems, consulting, housekeeping and security services like pre-employment verification & surveillance, Cash services which include transfer of cash and valuables and ATM replenishment and recruitment and training services. Identify the company.
37/40

Q19. It was set up in 1985 by Ravindra Kishore Sinha. Today the company is one of the largest manpower security firms in the Asia-Pacific region with sales in excess of Rs 10,000 crore. The company offers security services to bank, hotels, institutions, IT & ITES, residential colonies, Retail and commercial establishments. It also offers electronic security systems, consulting, housekeeping and security services like pre-employment verification & surveillance, Cash services which include transfer of cash and valuables and ATM replenishment and recruitment and training services. Identify the company. (Image: PTI)
Answer: SIS
38/40

Answer: SIS (Image: Facebook)
Q20. It was founded by Becken Bain, a German national. The company subsequently became part of Amalgamations Group in 1955. It began operations under the stewardship of late S Anantharamakrishnan. The company saw exponential growth and expansion under the leadership of late Chairpersons, Dr. A. Sivasailam and Ms. Jayshree Venkataraman. Identify the brand.
39/40

Q20. It was founded by Becken Bain, a German national. The company subsequently became part of Amalgamations Group in 1955. It began operations under the stewardship of late S Anantharamakrishnan. The company saw exponential growth and expansion under the leadership of late Chairpersons, Dr. A. Sivasailam and Ms. Jayshree Venkataraman. Identify the brand. (Image: Reuters)
Answer: AMCO (Image: Amco.co.in)
40/40

Answer: AMCO (Image: Amco.co.in)
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 06:05 pm

#Business #India #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #Slideshow #world

