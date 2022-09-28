MC Explained | Causes, impact of Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks in Europe

File image of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline (Representative Image)

Unexplained gas leaks were detected in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines from Russia to Germany on September 27. This has prompted investigations by European countries into the cause, including possible sabotage.

According to AP, Denmark believes “deliberate actions” caused big leaks in two natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea whereas seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks.

Denmark's armed forces on Tuesday released video showing bubbles rushing to the surface of the Baltic Sea above the pipelines, and said the largest gas leak had caused surface disturbance of well over 1 kilometre in diameter.

Here is what we know so far:

The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline reported a sudden drop in pressure overnight on Monday, with a spokesperson suggesting there could have been a leak.

Then, a Danish Energy Authority statement said that a leak had likely occurred in one of the two Nord Stream 2 pipelines lying in Danish waters.

A few hours later, Nord Stream AG, operator of another undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, said it was looking into a drop in pressure in Nord Stream 1.

Possible Reasons of the leak

There are suspicions that the leak was caused deliberately.

The Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities said it was too early to determine the cause, but Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said sabotage could not be ruled out.

Seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks, adding to speculation about how the unusual event occurred.

The Kremlin has said it did not rule out sabotage as a reason behind the damage, adding it was an issue affecting the energy security of the "entire continent".

Poland's prime minister said the leaks were an act of sabotage.

The European Commission said it was premature to speculate.

According to a report by BBC, Ukraine has accused Russia of causing leaks in two major gas pipelines to Europe in what it described as a "terrorist attack". Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said the damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 was "an act of aggression" towards the EU.

He added that Russia wanted to cause pre-winter panic and urged the EU to increase military support for Ukraine.

Possible Impact of the leak

Vessels could lose buoyancy if they enter the area, and there might be a risk of leaked gas igniting over the water and in the air, but there were no risks associated with the leak outside the exclusion zone.

Environmental impact: The leak would only affect the environment in the area in which the gas plume in the water column is located and escaping greenhouse gas methane would have a damaging climate impact.

Although, once the bubbles reach the surface, the risk increases. On contact with the air, methane, the main component in natural gas could "ignite, leading to explosions", according to the director of the German environmental group DUH, Sascha Mueller-Kraenner.

As a result, ships and flights have been banned from the area.

These leaks are spewing out greenhouse gas emissions, raising fears that the disruption could cause a climate calamity - although to what extent is still unclear.

Neither pipeline was in operation, but both contained natural gas - which is largely composed of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is the second biggest cause of climate change after CO2.

Power and gas sector: Danish authorities asked that the level of preparedness in Denmark's power and gas sector be raised after the leaks, a step that would require heightened safety procedures for power installations and facilities, Reuters reported.

Investigation underway

Europe was investigating on Tuesday what Germany, Denmark and Sweden said were attacks which had caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea from the Russian gas pipelines at the centre of an energy standoff, Reuters reported.

