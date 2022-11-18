English
    Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

    Associated Press
    November 18, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Swedish investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural pipelines were damaged in an act of gross sabotage, the prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said Friday.

    Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigators carefully documented the area where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines ruptured in September. The parallel undersea pipelines run from Russia to Germany.

    Analysis carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the foreign objects that were found at the site, Ljungqvist said in a statement.

    The prosecution authority said the preliminary investigation was very complex and comprehensive and further scrutiny would show whether anyone could be charged with suspicion of crime.

    Investigators in Sweden, Denmark and Germany are looking into what happened. Danish officials confirmed in October that there was extensive damage to the pipelines caused by powerful explosions.

    The leaks occurred in international waters but within the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. Investigators have not given indications of whom they think might be responsible.

    Nord Stream 1 carried Russian gas to Germany until Moscow cut off supplies at the end of August. Nord Stream 2 never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 03:54 pm