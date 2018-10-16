L&T ranks 22 in Forbes' best global employer list

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro, which is majority owned by its employees, is the only domestic firm to be featured among the top 25 companies in the Forbes' global 2000 best employers list that is led by Google parent Alphabet.

While L&T is ranked 22, there are only four domestic firms in the top 100 list which include Mahindra & Mahindra at 55, Grasim Industries at 59 and HDFC at 91, and only 24 domestic companies in the overall list, as per the US magazine.

While for the second year in a row Alphabet tops the list, at the second slot is Microsoft and American companies account for six of the top 10 spots.

There are only 24 domestic companies in the list which include the state-run GIC Re ranked 106, tobacco major ITC at 108, state-run alloy major SAIL at 139, Sun Pharma at 172, Asian Paints at 179, and HDFC Bank at 183.

At 201 is Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, JSW Steel is placed at 207, at 253 is Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero Motocorp is ranked 295, Tech Mahindra comes at 351, ICICI Bank at 359, Wipro at 362, Hindalco at 378, State Bank of India is ranked 381, Bajaj Auto at 417, Tata Motors scores 437, Power Finance Corporation is at 479, Axis Bank at 481 and the state-run Indian Overseas Bank is ranked at 489, according to the list.

Over 430,000 recommendations have been analysed to create the world's best employers list, according to Forbes. The ranking is based on the feedback on the likelihood of an employee recommending his/her employer to a friend or family member.

This list is based on Forbes' 2018 global 2000 rankings, which includes publicly traded companies from 60 countries that together accounted for $39.1 trillion in sales, $3.2 trillion in profit, $189 trillion in assets and $56.8 trillion in market value, the magazine said.

Besides Alphabet and Microsoft, the top 10 include Apple at the third slot, Walt Disney Company (No 4), Amazon (No 5) and Celgene Corporation (No 9).

American companies dominate the list in general. Of the top 500 employers, 185 are in the list, while 80 are in the list from China and Hong Kong.

This year, German companies are the second most represented on the top 10. Auto company Daimler ranks seventh, and BMW scores the tenth spot.