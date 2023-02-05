English
    London Science Museum says their sponsorship with Adani will continue

    Adani Green Energy is the title sponsor of the upcoming Energy Revolution gallery at the Science Museum in London.

    Danish Khan
    February 05, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST
    Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group. In 2021, Gautam Adani had signed a sponsorship deal with London's Science Museum for a new cutting-edge gallery which is set to open later this year.

    The prestigious Science Museum in London has indicated it will continue its association with the Adani Group, even as the pink newspapers in the UK have taken a grim view of the Indian conglomerate. In 2021, Gautam Adani had signed a sponsorship deal with the Science Museum for a new cutting-edge gallery which is set to open later this year.

    The sponsorship deal had invited criticism from activists and academics who questioned the appropriateness of Science Museum accepting money from Adani which earns significant revenues from coal plants.

    A spokesperson for Science Museum told Moneycontrol: “Adani Green Energy is the title sponsor of a landmark new Energy Revolution gallery at the Science Museum in London which will examine how the world can undergo the fastest energy transition in history to curb climate change. The Gallery, which opens in late 2023, will explore the latest climate science and the energy revolution needed to cut global dependence on fossil fuels and achieve the Paris (Agreement) targets to limit global warming.”