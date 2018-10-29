App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol prices decline in India: Check how much it costs around the world

The price of petrol and diesel is being cut for over 10 days, since they hit all-time highs on October 4. Check out how much it costs in India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Fuel prices have cooled down from their October 4 record highs. The steep rise in crude prices and a falling rupee have had a major impact on fuel costs, but do you know where petrol prices were the highest? Here's a list of the countries where petrol is the cheapest and most expensive. (Note: All price comparisons are on rupee terms only. Global rates as of October 3, 2018 - Image: Reuters)
Fuel prices have cooled down from their October 4 record highs. The steep rise in crude prices and a falling rupee have had a major impact on fuel costs, but do you know where petrol prices were the highest? Here's a list of the countries where petrol is the cheapest and most expensive. (Note: All price comparisons are on rupee terms only. Global rates as of October 3, 2018 - Image: Reuters)
Venezuela | Believe it or not, but a litre of petrol in the South American country costs a paltry Rs 0.63 per litre. In India, it costs over 100 times. | Image shows a corporate logo of state-owned oil company PDVSA at a gas station in capital Caracas. (Image: Reuters)
Venezuela | Believe it or not, but a litre of petrol in the South American country costs a paltry Rs 0.63 per litre. In India, it costs over 100 times. | Image shows a corporate logo of state-owned oil company PDVSA at a gas station in capital Caracas. (Image: Reuters)
Iran | Cost per litre - Rs 20.89 | A gas flare at an oil production platform is seen in the Soroush oil fields alongside an Iranian flag in Iran. (Image: Reuters)
Iran | Cost per litre - Rs 20.89 | A gas flare at an oil production platform is seen in the Soroush oil fields alongside an Iranian flag in Iran. (Image: Reuters)
Sudan | Cost per litre - Rs 25.14 | Young men work at a collection point for used oil in the capital Khartoum. (Image: Reuters)
Sudan | Cost per litre - Rs 25.14 | Young men work at a collection point for used oil in the capital Khartoum. (Image: Reuters)
Kuwait | Cost per litre - Rs 25.36 | A camel herder lets his camels graze at a housing project in Khairan, southern Kuwait. (Image: Reuters)
Kuwait | Cost per litre - Rs 25.36 | A camel herder lets his camels graze at a housing project in Khairan, southern Kuwait. (Image: Reuters)
Algeria | Cost per litre - Rs 25.98. A Naftal billboard shows prices at the entrance of the fuel station in the highway of Algiers, Algeria. Mentioned below are five countries where petrol prices are the highest. (Image: Reuters)
Algeria | Cost per litre - Rs 25.98. A Naftal billboard shows prices at the entrance of the fuel station in the highway of Algiers, Algeria. Mentioned below are five countries where petrol prices are the highest. (Image: Reuters)
Barbados | Petrol on the Carribean island is expensive as it costs Rs 143.29 per litre (Image: Reuters)
Barbados | Petrol on the Carribean island is expensive as it costs Rs 143.29 per litre (Image: Reuters)
The Netherlands | Cost per litre - Rs 142.11 | A car-fuelling robot is seen refilling fuel in a car in Emmeloord, central Netherlands. The robot can refuel a vehicle without the driver even having to leave their seat. (Image: Reuters)
The Netherlands | Cost per litre - Rs 142.11 | A car-fuelling robot is seen refilling fuel in a car in Emmeloord, central Netherlands. The robot can refuel a vehicle without the driver even having to leave their seat. (Image: Reuters)
Norway | Cost per litre - Rs 152.05 | Norwegian oil company's Statoil headquarters in Fornebu, Norway. (Image: Reuters)
Norway | Cost per litre - Rs 152.05 | Norwegian oil company's Statoil headquarters in Fornebu, Norway. (Image: Reuters)
Iceland | Cost per litre - Rs 149.59 | Visitors take pictures of the Svartsengi geothermal power plant near the Blue Lagoon hot springs outside the town of Grindavik. (Image: Reuters)
Iceland | Cost per litre - Rs 149.59 | Visitors take pictures of the Svartsengi geothermal power plant near the Blue Lagoon hot springs outside the town of Grindavik. (Image: Reuters)
Hong Kong | Cost per litre - Rs 160.38 | Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong. (Image: Reuters)
Hong Kong | Cost per litre - Rs 160.38 | Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong. (Image: Reuters)
Pakistan | The cost of petrol is relatively lower at Rs 55.19 per litre. The country stands at rank 32 from 167 countries where petrol costs less. | Pictured here is the logo of Pakistan State Oil in Peshawar. (Image: Reuters)
Pakistan | The cost of petrol is relatively lower at Rs 55.19 per litre. The country stands at rank 32 from 167 countries where petrol costs less. | Pictured here is the logo of Pakistan State Oil in Peshawar. (Image: Reuters)
India | The petrol price has lowered in Mumbai to Rs 85.24 a litre and Rs 77.40 a litre for diesel. This was a drop from the petrol prices of October 10, which was at Rs 87.73 per litre . India currently occupies the 87th spot in global rankings. (Image: Reuters)
India | The petrol price has lowered in Mumbai to Rs 85.24 a litre and Rs 77.40 a litre for diesel. This was a drop from the petrol prices of October 10, which was at Rs 87.73 per litre . India currently occupies the 87th spot in global rankings. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 09:14 am

