How to keep COVID-19 outside your home

A second wave of coronavirus has a very dangerous effect on the people with over three lakh cases reported daily in India. There is oxygen, and bed shortage has also been reported from various parts of the country.

COVID-19 can spread anywhere, even in places where you feel safe, like your home. If even one person in your household gets COVID-19, it can spread to others in your home. Learn what you can do to keep COVID-19 outside your home, and if it gets in your home, what you can do to keep it from spreading.

Here is how you can keep COVID-19 outside your home

You have a chance of being exposed to COVID-19 and bringing it back to your home when you leave your house for work or for any other reason. The chances are also higher when you have close contact with other people.

Chances of being exposed to COVID-19 increase if you spend more time with other people, spend more time in crowds and in indoor spaces, particularly if poorly ventilated

To protect yourself and prevent bringing COVID-19 into your home, stay at least six feet apart from people who do not live in your home, wear a mask, regularly wash your hands. Check out the right ways to do these things:

Wash your hands before putting on your mask.Wear your mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.Fit your mask snugly against the sides of your face.Make sure you can breathe easily.When you take off your mask, handle it only by the ear loops or ties.Store your used mask safely to keep it clean between uses.Wash your cloth mask regularly, preferably in a washing machine.

Learn more about how to wear a mask and how to store and wash masks.

Stay at least six feet (about two-arm lengths) from other people. Remember that people can spread the virus even if they don’t have symptoms.Avoid crowds and indoor spaces as much as possible, particularly ones that aren’t well ventilated

The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you are confused about the time, hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitiser that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth until after you wash your hands.