App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

European Central Bank patient and gradual with rate hikes: Mario Draghi

The ECB last week decided to end its 2.6 trillion euro bond purchase programme by the close of the year but said interest rates would stay unchanged at least through next summer, a wording that pushed back rate hike expectations by three months to September.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi

The European Central Bank will exercise patience over its first interest rate hike and plans to adjust policy only gradually as uncertainty is on the rise and inflation needs to increase further, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

The ECB last week decided to end its 2.6 trillion euro bond purchase programme by the close of the year but said interest rates would stay unchanged at least through next summer, a wording that pushed back rate hike expectations by three months to September.

"We will remain patient in determining the timing of the first rate rise and will take a gradual approach to adjusting policy thereafter," Mario Draghi told an ECB conference in the Portuguese town of Sintra.

"The path of very short-term interest rates that is implicit in the term structure of today's money market interest rates broadly reflects these principles," he added.

related news

The ECB targets inflation at just below 2 percent but has undershot this target for over five years, even as it has unleashed an unprecedented cocktail of unconventional measures to rekindle price growth.

While prices are now on the rise and the ECB sees inflation near its target by 2020, Draghi said uncertainly prevails, clouding the outlook for price growth.

"What is key is that inflation expectations remain well anchored," Draghi said. "But uncertainty arising from economic developments lingers throughout the various stages of this process."

He added that downside risks include the threat of increased global protectionism, rising oil prices and the possibility of persistent heightened financial market volatility.

While wages are on the rise, this would not automatically translate into higher inflation, Draghi said, questioning the traditional relationship between prices and earnings.

"Even if wages continue to rise as we expect, we cannot exclude that structural factors beyond the central bank's control might impede the transmission of wages into consumer prices," Draghi said.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 04:29 pm

tags #European Central Bank #hike expectations #inflation #Mario Draghi #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.