Donald Trump’s COVID-19 update: US president having trouble breathing

United States President Donal Trump is having trouble breathing after testing positive for COVID-19. A Trump adviser said that there were reasons for concern about the president's health.

As per a CNN report, the adviser said that Trump was "very tired, very fatigued and having some trouble breathing." Trump on October 2 said that he and his wife Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus after Hope Hicks, a senior advisor who recently travelled with the President, tested positive.



Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Roughly 17 hours after testing positive for the coronavirus, Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said in a brief video posted to Twitter.

"I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I am going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I'm doing very well but we're going to make sure that things work out," Trump said moments after he arrived at the Walter Reed military hospital.

The 74-year-old US President is at high risk because of his age and weight. He is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.

President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days, she said.

Earlier, the president's physician Sean Conley in a memo released by the White House said that as a precautionary measure the president received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without the incident, he said.

In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the president has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin, Conley said.

Hicks, a top adviser to Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing symptoms. Hicks was known to regularly travel with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, had accompanied him to Ohio for the US presidential debate.