Here's each time Donald Trump defied masks and brushed aside COVID-19

Few days after the first presidential poll debate US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on October 2. Trump took to the social media to inform about him and Melania being infected with the virus. The president has come under sharp criticism over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to more than two lakh deaths in United States alone. Amid the global pandemic outbreak, Trump refused to wear mask for months, not just in private but even during the public meetings. In the initial phases of the outbreak, when the coronavirus cases in United States were on a surge, Trump was spotted without a mask. (Image: AP)
Many time Trump was seen mocking his 2020 Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden for wearing face mask during a public appearance. But now as he has tested positive for coronavirus, it will give a lesson to everyone out there to wear a mask to safeguard themselves from getting infected. Let’s take a look at time when Trump defied masks and brushed aside COVID-19. (Image: AP)
Trump always had a strained relationship with masks and he was seen making fun of it, terming it to be a sign of personal weakness or political correctness. In a recent public affair on September 30, Trump can be seen appearing among his supporters in Duluth, Minnesota, with no precaution against the novel coronavirus. (Image: AP)
Trump holds a protective face mask with a presidential seal on it that he said he had been wearing earlier in his tour to a Ford plant in Michigan but took it off in front of the cameras flouting precautionary measures. (Image: Reuters)
Trump with no mask on during a campaign speech in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on September 3. Following the footsteps of their president, many of his supporters were also seen not wearing a face mask and those who did were not wearing it in an appropriate manner. (Image: Reuters)
On September 1, US President Donald Trump was again defying the safety measures against the coronavirus outbreak. Trump again refused to wear mask on his visit to Kenosha to examine the damage caused to a business during the demonstrations. Almost everyone else except him were seen covering their faces. (Image: AP)
In May, the president refused to wear a protective mask in the West Wing of the White House, saying, “I felt no vulnerability whatsoever,” during a conversation with the reporters while his staff and the reporters present were seen donning a face cover. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 05:01 pm