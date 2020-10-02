Here's each time Donald Trump defied masks and brushed aside COVID-19

Few days after the first presidential poll debate US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on October 2. Trump took to the social media to inform about him and Melania being infected with the virus. The president has come under sharp criticism over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to more than two lakh deaths in United States alone. Amid the global pandemic outbreak, Trump refused to wear mask for months, not just in private but even during the public meetings. In the initial phases of the outbreak, when the coronavirus cases in United States were on a surge, Trump was spotted without a mask. (Image: AP)