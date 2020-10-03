Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 5,438 in Delhi; cases rises over 2.85 lakh

Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Gehlot govt launches anti-COVID campaign

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the Rajasthan government launched a state-wide anti-COVID campaign aimed at defeating the pandemic through various preventive and precautionary measures. The campaign was launched by the state Cabinet members with the ministers distributing face masks and urging people to wear them and take all precautionary measures to defeat coronavirus. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was to launch the campaign but he could not do it due to his ill health and the ministers launched the campaign by distributing masks in the markets of the walled city area. (PTI)