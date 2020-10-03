Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 5,438 in Delhi; cases rises over 2.85 lakh

Live now
Oct 03, 2020 07:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 194th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 63,94,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 99,773 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 83.7 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.44 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.26 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Delhi records 2,920 new COVID-19 cases
Anti-COVID campaign launched in Rajasthan
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam reports 1,416 new COVID-19 cases
The COVID-19 death toll of Assam rose to 721 with 10 patients succumbing to the disease, while 1,416 new cases took the tally to 1,83,812, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records 37 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,920 cases
Delhi recorded 37 COVID-19 fatalities and 2,920 cases on Friday, pushing the death toll to 5,438 and the caseload to over 2.85 lakh, officials said. The active cases tally on Friday stood at 26,450. The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 2,85,672. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Gehlot govt launches anti-COVID campaign
On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the Rajasthan government launched a state-wide anti-COVID campaign aimed at defeating the pandemic through various preventive and precautionary measures. The campaign was launched by the state Cabinet members with the ministers distributing face masks and urging people to wear them and take all precautionary measures to defeat coronavirus. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was to launch the campaign but he could not do it due to his ill health and the ministers launched the campaign by distributing masks in the markets of the walled city area. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 194th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5’ begins on October 1. Yet, few states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.