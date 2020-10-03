Highest single day recoveries of 4,476 COVID-19 patients in Kerala

Kerala reported the highest single day recoveries of 4,476 COVID-19 patients on Saturday, and 7,834 fresh cases. The death toll climbed to 813 with 22 more fatalities.

"Samples of 4,476 people returned negative today, the highest recoveries on a single day so far," Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. In the last 24 hours, 54,563 samples have been sent for testing. On Friday, the state's Covid count had crossed the 9,000 mark for the first time.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC came into force in the state from today as per which not more than five people can assemble at any place, including shops, banks and commercial establishments.

Presently, 80,818 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and total recoveries so far has touched 1,39,62. Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases– 1,049, while three districts– Malappuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode — accounted for over 900 cases today, the minister said. Twenty two deaths were confirmed due to Covid, taking the toll to 813.

The deceased were aged between 47 and 78. As many as 6,850 people were infected through contact, 49 had come from abroad and 187 from other states, she said.

Ninety five health workers were among those whose samples tested positive today– 24 from Thiruvananthapuram and 23 from Kannur. As many as 2,51,286 people are presently under observation, including 31,068 in hospitals. So far, 31,04,878 samples have been sent for testing.

Thirty two new hot spots were added today while 12 areas have been removed from the list.