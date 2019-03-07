App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump junks Barack Obama's policy on public report on drone-strike deaths in countries like Pakistan

The 2016 executive order was brought in by then-President Barack Obama, who was under pressure to be more transparent on drone strikes carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

President Donald Trump has revoked an Obama-era policy that required the US government publish an annual report on the number of civilians killed in drone strikes on high-value terrorists in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Somalia.

The 2016 executive order was brought in by then-President Barack Obama, who was under pressure to be more transparent on drone strikes carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Since the 9/11 Al-Qaeda terror attack, drone strikes have been increasingly used against terror and military targets.

The Trump administration said the 2016 rule was "superfluous" and distracting.

related news

The order applied to the CIA, which has been carrying out drone strikes in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia.

The CIA-operated drone strikes in Pakistan have killed top terrorists like Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansoor in 2016, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Baitullah Mehsud in 2009 and Hakimullah Mehsud, TTP chief, in 2013. Khalid Mehsud, the TTP deputy chief was killed in a US drone strike in 2018 Pakistan's North Waziristan.

President Trump's action "eliminates superfluous reporting requirements, requirements that do not improve government transparency, but rather distract our intelligence professionals from their primary mission," a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson said in a statement on March 6.

The Obama-era rule required the head of the CIA to release annual summaries of US drone strikes and assess how many died as a result.

Trump's executive order on March 6 does not overturn reporting requirements on civilian deaths set for the military by Congress.

There have been 2,243 drone strikes in the first two years of the Trump presidency, compared with 1,878 in Obama's eight years in office, the BBC quoted figures of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, a UK-based think tank.

Officials pointed to a major defence law passed by Congress last year that requires the administration to submit a civilian casualty report to lawmakers. That measure, however, allows the Defense Secretary to classify the report if he decides that its publication would pose a national security threat, The Hill reported.

The provision applies to military operations and does not cover drone strikes carried out by the CIA, which oftentimes carries out strikes in areas where US forces are not present.

Meanwhile, former Obama administration officials criticised Trump's decision, which they said will deprive the public of the ability to hold the government accountable for civilian deaths.

Daphne Eviatar, an official with Amnesty International USA, blasted Trump's decision as "unconscionable" and a "complete disregard of fundamental human rights."

"This is a shameful decision that will shroud this administration's actions in even more secrecy with little accountability for its victims," she said.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #Barack Obama #CIA #Donald Trump #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

1984 Riots: Sajjan Kumar Instigated Mob to Kill Sikhs, Victim Reiterat ...

Prashant Bhushan Differs With Own Lawyer on Tendering Unconditional Ap ...

Man Who Exposed 'Honour Killings' Shot Dead in Pakistan

BCCI Officials Not to Attend Pakistan Super League Final: PCB

Chandrababu Naidu Accuses TRS of 'Mental Torture' Over Data Theft Issu ...

No Names Sent by West Bengal for PM-KISAN Fund Transfer, Says Jaitley

Congress Leader BK Hariprasad Alleges 'Match-fixing' Between PM Modi a ...

Air India Says 'Happy Women's Day', to Fly 12 International & 40 Domes ...

Amit Shah Alleges Congress Has Nexus With Naxals, Insurgency Flourishe ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourit ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Pakistan govt, army must get their stories straight to prove they are ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Exclusive: Are the producers facing a logis ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

Panga: One more Republic Day weekend release for Kangana Ranaut

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.