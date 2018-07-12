App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump hails 'tremendous progress' on NATO defence spending

"Everyone's agreed to substantially up their commitment -- they're going to up it at levels they've never thought of before." The US leader had thrown the summit into crisis by demanding countries meet a spending target of two percent of GDP immediately, instead of by 2024, and to eventually double spending to four percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump today hailed "tremendous progress" on defence spending commitments by NATO members, saying two days of tough talks had left the alliance "much stronger". "We made a tremendous amount of progress today," Trump said after emergency talks with fellow NATO leaders prompted by his demands for allies to boost military budgets immediately.

"Everyone's agreed to substantially up their commitment -- they're going to up it at levels they've never thought of before." The US leader had thrown the summit into crisis by demanding countries meet a spending target of two percent of GDP immediately, instead of by 2024, and to eventually double spending to four percent.

Trump has long complained that European countries do not spend enough on their own defence, leaving the US to shoulder an unfair burden for protecting the continent.

"I let them know I was extremely unhappy with what was happening and they have substantially upped their commitment and now we're very happy and have a very, very powerful, very strong NATO, much stronger than it was two days ago," he said.

related news

Trump stated his commitment to NATO, speaking after reports that he had warned leaders that the United States could pull out of the alliance if other members failed to increase their contributions.

"The US were not treated fairly, but now we are. I believe in NATO," Trump told a press conference after a fraught NATO summit in Brussels.

"The US commitment to NATO remains very strong," Trump added, "mainly because (of) the additional money they've committed.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 07:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.