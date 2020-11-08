Donald, Melania Trump headed for divorce? Former White House aides claim First Lady is counting time: Report

With Republican incumbent Donald Trump losing the crucial 2020 United States presidential election to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, speculation is rife that First Lady Melania Trump may file for divorce as soon as the couple leave the White House.

According to the report published in the British tabloid The Daily Mail, Melania is allegedly waiting for the Republican candidate to concede defeat to US President-elect Joe Biden and leave the White House, ahead of taking the crucial step. If this happens, Melania and Donald's 15-year-old marriage may end and add to the list of Trump's unwinding legacy.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report at this point of time.

The report was based on the apparent revelation made by Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman. "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce," it quoted her as saying.

Newman added, "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her."

Stephanie Wolkoff, another former aide in the Trump White House, reportedly said that Melania is considering "negotiating a post-nuptial agreement" with Donald that her son Barron Trump gets an equal and proportionate share of the Trump fortune.

Melania and Donald's son Barron was born in 2006, a year after their marriage in 2005. The former Slovene-American model received US citizenship in 2001.

Read | US Election 2020: Will not rest until Americans have honest vote count they deserve, says Donald Trump

According to a reported pre-nuptial agreement with ex-wife Marla Maples, Donald Trump prevented her from publishing any book or giving interviews critical of him. Lawyer Christina Previte said it was most likely that Melania had entered into a similar agreement, according to the report.

President Trump has not publicly conceded the election yet, but it has been called in the favour of his opponent Joe Biden by the Associated Press and major news networks in the US. Trump has vowed to file lawsuits and dispute the claims.