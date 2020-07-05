App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2020 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 vaccine | Britain nears 500 million pound deal with GSK, Sanofi: Report

Britain is considering an option to buy the vaccine if human trials, which are due to begin in September, are successful.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Britain is in talks with pharmaceutical companies GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi to supply 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, The Economic Times reported.

The deal is valued around 500 million pounds or $624 million.

According to the daily, Britain is considering an option to buy the vaccine if human trials, which are due to begin in September, are successful.

The money would be paid in tranches as the development of the vaccine progresses with the final payment to be made on delivery.

The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

GSK and Sanofi are among more than 100 global players working on vaccines against COVID-19, which has killed more than half a million people worldwide.
First Published on Jul 5, 2020 02:02 pm

