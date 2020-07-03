COVID-19 vaccine: ICMR confirms Covaxin launch likely by August 15, clinical trials fast-tracked





ICMR had on July 2 reportedly asked Bharat Biotech in an internal communication to fast-track clinical trials of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.



In an official statement, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava had stated that ICMR envisages the launch of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by August 15. Bharat Biotech recently got a nod for the clinical trial of its vaccine - Covaxin.





An ICMR spokesperson has confirmed the authenticity of a letter by ICMR Head that said the vaccine trials for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin have been fast-tracked and that it could be launched latest by August 15."This is the first indigenous vaccine being developed by India and is one of the top priority projects which is being monitored at the topmost level of the Government. The vaccine is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune. ICMR and BBIL are jointly working for the preclinical as well as clinical development of this vaccine," the statement reportedly said.