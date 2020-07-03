App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 vaccine: ICMR confirms Covaxin launch likely by August 15, clinical trials fast-tracked

ICMR in an internal communication has asked Bharat Biotech to fast-track clinical trials of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. ICMR confirmed they envisage a launch by August 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Source: Reuters)
Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

An ICMR spokesperson has confirmed the authenticity of a letter by ICMR Head that said the vaccine trials for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin have been fast-tracked and that it could be launched latest by August 15.


ICMR had on July 2 reportedly asked Bharat Biotech in an internal communication to fast-track clinical trials of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.


In an official statement, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava had stated that ICMR envisages the launch of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by August 15. Bharat Biotech recently got a nod for the clinical trial of its vaccine - Covaxin.



"This is the first indigenous vaccine being developed by India and is one of the top priority projects which is being monitored at the topmost level of the Government. The vaccine is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune. ICMR and BBIL are jointly working for the preclinical as well as clinical development of this vaccine," the statement reportedly said.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 10:21 am

tags #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine

