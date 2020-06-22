App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Mexico City halts reopening amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Mexico City had been hoping to reopen hotels, restaurants and shopping centres. This has now been delayed until novel coronavirus infections drop.

Moneycontrol News
A planned reopening of businesses in Mexico City has been delayed until coronavirus infections drop, its mayor has said. This came after COVID-19 cases surged in the Mexican capital, reports suggest.

For easing the lockdown as part of its 'traffic-light' system, Mexico City had been hoping to reopen hotels, restaurants and shopping centres on June 20.

Mexico City’s Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said that the capital would remain at ‘red’ — the highest level of lockdown — until next week. Sheinbaum added that hospital-bed occupancy was at 65 percent and case numbers had not decreased to the point where opening the economy would be possible.

"The activities we announced... cannot open, we’re going to wait for the infections to reduce," the Mayor said.

Deaths toll in Mexico has increased to 21,825 — one of the highest in the world. Experts suggest that the pandemic has not reached its peak in the country.

Mexico has reported a total of 1.8 lakh COVID-19 cases till date, according to Johns Hopkins University CSSE. There have been concerns about insufficient testing.

Mexico City is the worst-affected area in the country.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:45 am

