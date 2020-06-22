Live now
Jun 22, 2020 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally nears 60,000
Coronavirus News LIVE: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 4.1 lakh. India’s recovery rate is now around 55 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the ninetieth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 4.1 lakh cases, which includes 13,254 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at around 55 percent. A number of activities have been allowed to resume in a phased manner this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0' plan.Globally, there have been over 89.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 4.6 lakh people have died so far. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE updates | 57 girls at children's shelter home in Kanpur test COVID-19 positive, 5 of them pregnant
Fifty-seven girls at a state-run children's shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district have tested positive for COVID-19, with five of them found to be pregnant, news agency PTI quoted an administration official as saying.
Two other girls in the shelter home, who are also pregnant, have tested negative for the virus, he said.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Nepal says 90% of its coronavirus cases are foreign returnees, mostly from India
Nepal has claimed that 90 percent of its COVID-19 cases are migrant workers who returned from abroad, mostly from India, as the country's tally inched closer to the 10,000-mark with 421 new cases.
The death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 23 yesterday, following the death of a 69-year old paralysis patient, who recently returned from India after treatment, Nepal’s Health Ministry spokesperson said.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, crosses 5,500-mark
The total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,586 in Assam yesterday, with 331 people testing positive, the highest in a single day, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The state's tally of positive cases reached 5,586, with nine deaths and over 3,000 recovered patients, he said. The previous single day highest was 285 cases on June 4.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Delhi's COVID-19 tally nears 60,000-mark
The coronavirus cases in Delhi neared the 60,000-mark yesterday with 3,000 more people testing positive, even as worried authorities were mulling steps to strengthen the containment strategy to arrest the spread of the infection in the national capital.
It was the third day on the trot that over 3,000 fresh cases have been reported. On June 20, Delhi had witnessed 3,630 cases, the highest single-day spike here. On June 19, the number was 3,137.
As many as 63 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 2,175 and the total number of cases at 59,746, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 4,10,461. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 2,27,756 patients have recovered, 13,254 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 1,69,451. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 89.2 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.6 lakh.
With over 22.7 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the ninetieth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till June 30. A number of activities have been allowed to resume this month under the ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.