    Chatbot frenzy drives Baidu’s stock rally to extreme levels

    The stock has jumped 45% in Hong Kong this year, including a 15% gain Tuesday after China’s largest search engine said it will unveil its artificial intelligence chatbot in March.

    Bloomberg
    February 08, 2023 / 06:58 AM IST
    Baidu's Ernie system, which is a large-scale machine learning model would be at the heart of its new bot (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    The heat is on Baidu Inc. to deliver after the hype surrounding its soon-to-come ChatGPT-style service supercharged a rally in its stock.

    The stock has jumped 45% in Hong Kong this year, including a 15% gain Tuesday after China’s largest search engine said it will unveil its artificial intelligence chatbot in March. The move, potentially the nation’s most prominent entry into the next big thing, has pushed Baidu shares into overbought territory, with gains trouncing rivals Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

    The Wall Street craze sparked by OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool gives a taste of what may come if Baidu manages to convince investors and users of its new service — or vice versa. Nvidia Corp., touted as a preferred pick for the AI cohort, remains near the top of the S&P 500’s performance ranking. Meanwhile, smaller stocks like BuzzFeed Inc. that rode on the theme have seen their rallies flop in a matter of days.

