MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

CAD seen hitting 1.4% or $45 billion by March as crude soars: Report

According to a report by British brokerage Barclays, the worries arise from the fact that the trade deficit has been jumping continuously since July.

PTI
November 11, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
Investors also look to how mainland Chinese markets will react when they will reopen on September 22 after a four-day weekend. (Representative image)

Investors also look to how mainland Chinese markets will react when they will reopen on September 22 after a four-day weekend. (Representative image)

India’s widening current account deficit (CAD), driven by the massive spike in commodity prices led by crude oil, is set to put pressure on the fragile recovery, warns a brokerage report that has revised upwards its CAD forecast to USD 45 billion or 1.4 per cent of GDP by March.

According to a report by British brokerage Barclays, the worries arise from the fact that the trade deficit has been jumping continuously since July.

From an average monthly trade deficit of USD 12 billion till June, it has jumped to USD 16.8 billion in July-October, with September showing the highest-ever trade deficit on record at USD 22.6 billion, the report said.

"We raise our FY22 current account deficit forecast to USD 45 billion or 1.4 per cent of GDP, up from USD 35 billion earlier, but a large balance of payments (BoP) surplus remains on track," it said, adding that the widening trade deficit can prove more sustained than initially thought.

Estimating that every USD 10 per barrel rise in global crude prices will widen the trade deficit by USD 12 billion or 35 bps of GDP, as close to 85 per cent of the oil demand is met through imports, and given the current elevated crude prices, the brokerage has raised its current account deficit forecast to USD 45 billion for FY22, from USD 35 billion earlier.

Close

Related stories

The brokerage, however, ruled out an alarming situation and said that with record high foreign reserves, "we see no major risks to macro stability."

It noted that the widening deficit trend may continue for some time as a combination of demand recovery and rising commodity prices will continue to widen the trade deficit sharply. An initial look at the data suggests that larger trade deficits have predominantly been fuelled by higher oil prices.

The monthly oil trade deficit has risen from an average of USD 5.2 billion in H1 to USD 8.5 billion during the past three months, driven by both rising volumes and higher price, the report noted.

An initial look at the data suggests that larger trade deficits have predominantly been fuelled by higher oil prices.

The monthly oil trade deficit has risen from an average of USD 5.2 billion in H1 to USD 8.5 billion during the past three months, driven by both rising volumes and higher price, the report noted.

It can be noted that given the fast recovery of the economy, volume of oil imports has jumped significantly over the past few months, though it is below pre-pandemic levels, the report said, adding that the pace of oil demand is likely to accelerate in the coming months.

"Overall, we expect crude import to remain elevated, which will keep the oil import bill relatively high in the coming months," it said.

Another force driving down the foreign exchange is gold imports which have been on a faster clip for months.

Recovering domestic demand and the ongoing festive season are boosting imports of the yellow metal and the World Gold Council expects gold demand this year to surpass the 2020 levels and it expects the demand for gold to remain high given the rising wealth effects and incomes.

On the positive side, the monthly services surplus has improved from an average of USD 6.6 billion in 2019 to USD 7 billion in 2020, and to USD 8 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

"At the current run rate, we estimate that the country is on track to generate a services surplus of nearly USD 100 billion for the first time as it expects resumption of international travel to have only a limited impact on the services balances," the report said.
PTI
Tags: #CAD #crude #World News
first published: Nov 11, 2021 02:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.