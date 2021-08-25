MARKET NEWS

August 25, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: 14-day quarantine must for all Afghan evacuees in India

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban urge Afghans to stay to help rebuild their country, according to the Islamist group's main spokesman, expecting foreign evacuations from Kabul to be completed by the end of August. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade
campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. In a recent development, the Taliban has issued the first 'fatwa' after its swift takeover of Afghanistan last week, in which their officials in the restive Herat province have banned co-education in government and private universities. Days after vowing to respect women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban have described co-education as the 'root of all evils in society'. Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar has arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders to hammer out a new Afghan government, according to a Taliban official. The official said that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks, with separate teams to tackle internal security and financial issues. "Experts from the former government will be brought in for crisis management," he told news agency Reuters.
  • August 25, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Doing everything in power to ensure your safety, well-being: Guterres to UN personnel in Afghanistan

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said he shares the concern, anxiety and pain of the United Nations personnel in Afghanistan, asserting that the world organisation is doing everything in its power to ensure their safety and well-being. Guterres, in a video message to UN personnel in war-torn Afghanistan yesterday, said that they have our full support and solidarity. "I want to personally thank you for everything you are doing to support the Afghan people in this time of crisis. I speak for the entire United Nations family when I say, we are all deeply grateful to you for your service, in particular the Afghan national colleagues. You represent the best of the values of the United Nations," he said. (PTI)

  • August 25, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

    Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said today, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either air or land routes. It's vital air and land routes are used at a very fast pace," the Kabul-based diplomat told Reuters.
    The risk of starvation, disease and persecution rises for the millions who will be left behind after a chaotic exodus from Kabul airport ends, the aid agencies said. US President Joe Biden has said the United States is on pace to finish evacuations by August 31, but left open the chance of extending the deadline.

  • August 25, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | With several evacuees testing positive for COVID-19, the Centre on August 24 issued a memorandum mandating 14-day institutional quarantine for those flying into Delhi from Afghanistan. People arriving from Afghanistan will be taken to the ITBP Chhawla Camp in Delhi for mandatory quarantine and those testing positive will be shifted to dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, ITBP said.

    Read more | All Afghanistan evacuees to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine in Delhi: Centre

  • August 25, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Afghan citizens evacuated to Italy will be vaccinated

    Italy will offer Afghan citizens evacuated to Italy from their homeland the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Premier Mario Draghi's office said yesterday that he has asked the Italian army general in charge of the national vaccination program to work out a plan so evacuees of recent days can receive the vaccine. If they want a vaccine they will receive them at locations around the country. Right after they arrive in Italy, evacuees are issued humanitarian visas and are tested for COVID-19. Earlier in the day, Italian ministers told lawmakers that 2,659 Afghans have already reached Italy, and nearly 1,100 more were at Kabul airport awaiting Italian flights. (AP)

  • August 25, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Completion of August 31 deadline for Afghan evacuation mission depends on Taliban cooperation: Joe Biden

    President Joe Biden has said the US is on "a pace" to complete its evacuation mission in Afghanistan by August 31 and doesn't plan to have troops in the country past that date, but the completion of the deadline depends on cooperation from the Taliban. The US has currently approximately 5,800 troops at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. We are currently on a pace to finish (the evacuation mission) by August 31. The sooner we can finish, the better. Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops, Biden told reporters at the White House yesterday. (PTI)

  • August 25, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | 2 US Congress members fly to Kabul amid choatic evacuation

    Two members of US Congress flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation yesterday, stunning State Department and US military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers, American officials said. Officials said Rep. Seth Moulton and Rep. Peter Meijer flew in on a charter aircraft and were on the ground at the Kabul airport for several hours. Officials said the two men were flying out of Kabul on another charter aircraft, prompting officials to complain that they were taking seats that could have gone to other Americans or Afghans fleeing the country. Two officials familiar with the flight said that State Department, Defence Department and White House officials were furious about the incident because it was done without coordination with diplomats or military commanders directing the evacuation. (AP)

  • August 25, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban appoints former Guantanamo detainee as acting defense minister: Report

    Afghanistan's Taliban has appointed former Guantanamo detainee mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir as acting defense minister, Qatari based Al Jazeera news channel has reported, citing a source in the Islamist movement. (Reuters)

  • August 25, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Mexico welcomes arrival of its first group of Afghan refugees

    Mexico accepted its first group of refugees from Afghanistan yesterday as five women and one man arrived in Mexico City. They were welcomed by Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, who told the group, Welcome to your home. The young women, who had to travel through six countries to reach Mexico, have competed in robotics competitions. They fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country earlier this month. The Taliban have been hostile to women working or going to school after a certain age. (AP)

  • August 25, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | White House expects some Afghans to have access to airport, contradicting Taliban

    The Biden administration expects that some Afghans who qualify for special visas will not be barred from going to Kabul airport to evacuate in coming days, despite a Taliban statement to the contrary, press secretary Jen Psaki has said. A Taliban spokesman said yesterday that the group wants the United States to stop encouraging Afghans to leave and to stop taking Afghan experts out of Afghanistan. The White House said that was not the Biden administration's understanding of the situation. (Reuters)

  • August 25, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | German military sees rising risk of suicide attacks in Kabul

    There is an increasing risk of suicide attacks by Islamic State (IS) fighters entering Kabul, a German general said yesterday, as Western countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens and local staff before an August 31 deadline. "The security situation continues to deteriorate," Germany's Chief of Defence Eberhard Zorn told reporters in Berlin.
    "We are getting signals from American sources as well as our own assessments that an increasing number of suicide attackers from the IS are seeping into Kabul," he said, referring to this as one of the greatest risks at the moment. (Reuters)

  • August 25, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban take over some UN premises, curb movement: UN report

    Taliban fighters have taken over some UN compounds in Afghanistan, searching and ransacking offices and in one case demanding the guards provide meals for a commander and his men, according to an internal UN report seen by Reuters. "We have also been advised by the Taliban to remain in our compound 'for our safety' which equates to 'ask permission before thinking about leaving'," the Department for Safety and Security (UNDSS) wrote in the August 21 risk assessment report. It said the Taliban has been inconsistent in dealing with United Nations staff and that some Afghan personnel had been prevented from entering some UN premises.

  • August 25, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | UK PM Boris Johnson says G7 agreed Taliban must allow departures after August 31

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that the G7 had agreed a plan to deal with the Taliban, with the first condition being that militants must allow safe passage to Afghans wanting to leave the country even after an August 31 deadline. "What we've done today, the G7, is we've ... agreed not just a joint approach to dealing with the evacuation, but also a road map for the way in which we're going to engage with the Taliban," Johnson said after an emergency virtual meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations.
    "The No. 1 condition we're setting as G7 is that they've got to guarantee right the way through, through August 31 and beyond, safe passage for those who want to come out", he added. (Reuters)

