Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: 14-day quarantine must for all Afghan evacuees in India

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Doing everything in power to ensure your safety, well-being: Guterres to UN personnel in Afghanistan
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said he shares the concern, anxiety and pain of the United Nations personnel in Afghanistan, asserting that the world organisation is doing everything in its power to ensure their safety and well-being. Guterres, in a video message to UN personnel in war-torn Afghanistan yesterday, said that they have our full support and solidarity. "I want to personally thank you for everything you are doing to support the Afghan people in this time of crisis. I speak for the entire United Nations family when I say, we are all deeply grateful to you for your service, in particular the Afghan national colleagues. You represent the best of the values of the United Nations," he said. (PTI)