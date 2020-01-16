App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | US, China sign Phase 1 of trade deal

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the key takeaways from Phase 1 of the agreement and what's next for the two countries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Phase 1 of the US and China trade agreement is the "beginning of the end" of a bruising trade war that impacted global markets over the past two years. The agreement brings in commitments from China for more transparency after the US raised concerns about intellectual rights, technology transfer among other issues.

What's big in the first phase is that China would purchase additional $200 billion worth of goods and services from the US over the next two years.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the key takeaways from Phase 1 of the agreement and what's next for the two countries.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #Economy #markets #US trade deal #US-China trade deal #video

