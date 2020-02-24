10 billionaires who gained and lost most money in 2019: Subhash Chandra's wealth declined by $3.4 bn

Here are five billionaires who earned the most money and five who lost the most in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Forbes has compiled data of billionaires from across the globe who lost the most money and earned the most in 2019 in comparison to 2018. Here are the top five winners and losers, whose net worth changed significantly. (Image: Representative) 2/11 Yan Zhi | Founder of Zall Smart Commerce Group | Net worth declined by: $3 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $2.1 billion (Image: Forbes) 3/11 Travis Kalanick | Co-founder of Uber | Net worth declined by: $3.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $2.8 billion. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Subhash Chandra | Former chairman of Essel Group | Net worth declined by: $3.4 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $660 million (Image: ANI) 5/11 Jeff Bezos | Founder of Amazon | Net worth declined by: $13.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $109.7 billion (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Azim Premji | Chairman of Wipro | Net worth declined by: $14.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $7.2 billion (Image: Reuters) *Next is the list of businessmen whose net worth grew the most in 2019. This list is in ascending order. 7/11 Mukesh Ambani | Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries | Wealth increased by: $16.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $61.4 billion (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Steve Ballmer | Owner of Log Angeles Clippers | Wealth increased by: $16.3 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $56.3 billion (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Amancio Ortega | Founder of Inditex | Wealth increased by: $17.3 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $74.9 billion (Image: Getty) 10/11 Mark Zuckerberg | Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Facebook | Wealth increased by: $22.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $72 billion (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Bernard Arnault | Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton | Wealth increased by: $40 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $107.7 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 24, 2020 08:03 am