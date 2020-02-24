App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 billionaires who gained and lost most money in 2019: Subhash Chandra's wealth declined by $3.4 bn

Here are five billionaires who earned the most money and five who lost the most in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
1/11

Forbes has compiled data of billionaires from across the globe who lost the most money and earned the most in 2019 in comparison to 2018. Here are the top five winners and losers, whose net worth changed significantly. (Image: Representative)

Yan Zhi | Founder of Zall Smart Commerce Group | Money lost: $3 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $2.1 billion (Image: Forbes)
2/11

Yan Zhi | Founder of Zall Smart Commerce Group | Net worth declined by: $3 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $2.1 billion (Image: Forbes)

Travis Kalanick | Co-founder of Uber | Money lost: $3.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $2.8 billion. (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Travis Kalanick | Co-founder of Uber | Net worth declined by: $3.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $2.8 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Subhash Chandra | Former chairman of Essel Group | Money lost: $3.4 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $660 million (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Subhash Chandra | Former chairman of Essel Group | Net worth declined by: $3.4 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $660 million (Image: ANI)

Jeff Bezos | Founder of Amazon | Money lost: $13.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $109.7 billion (Image: Reuters)
5/11

Jeff Bezos | Founder of Amazon | Net worth declined by: $13.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $109.7 billion (Image: Reuters)

Azim Premji | Chairman of Wipro | Money Lost: $14.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $7.2 billion (Image: Reuters)
6/11

Azim Premji | Chairman of Wipro | Net worth declined by: $14.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $7.2 billion (Image: Reuters) *Next is the list of businessmen whose net worth grew the most in 2019. This list is in ascending order.

Mukesh Ambani | Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries | Wealth increased by: $16.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $61.4 billion (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Mukesh Ambani | Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries | Wealth increased by: $16.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $61.4 billion (Image: Reuters)

Steve Ballmer | Owner of Log Angeles Clippers | Wealth increased by: $16.3 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $56.3 billion (Image: Reuters)
8/11

Steve Ballmer | Owner of Log Angeles Clippers | Wealth increased by: $16.3 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $56.3 billion (Image: Reuters)

Amancio Ortega | Cofounder of Inditex | Wealth increased by: $17.3 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $74.9 billion (Image: Getty)
9/11

Amancio Ortega | Founder of Inditex | Wealth increased by: $17.3 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $74.9 billion (Image: Getty)

Mark Zuckerberg | Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Facebook | Wealth increased by: $22.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $72 billion (Image: Reuters)
10/11

Mark Zuckerberg | Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Facebook | Wealth increased by: $22.1 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $72 billion (Image: Reuters)

Bernard Arnault | Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton | Wealth increased by: $40 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $107.7 billion (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Bernard Arnault | Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton | Wealth increased by: $40 billion | Net worth as of December 2019: $107.7 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 08:03 am

tags #Billionaires #Slideshow #wealth #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.