English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    current-affairs

    LIVE: Russia-Ukraine Black Sea deal off | Tur prices rise | Messi 'unveiled' at Inter Miami | Newspresso

    Russia has chosen to walk away from the Black Sea grain deal, hours before it was set to expire, threatening food security for millions. But not just tomatoes, prices of other vegetables such as green chillies and ginger have also shot up the roof. The concerns are spreading to Kharif sowing where the overall area under sowing is 49 percent v/s 52 percent year-on-year (YoY). Lionel Messi, the new face of Major League Soccer, was introduced to a packed stadium of adoring fans. He arrived on stage during a glitzy event called 'The Unveil' at Miami's home stadium. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira and get the latest updates on news across the world.

    first published: Jul 18, 2023 08:09 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Newspresso

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows