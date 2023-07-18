current-affairs LIVE: Russia-Ukraine Black Sea deal off | Tur prices rise | Messi 'unveiled' at Inter Miami | Newspresso Russia has chosen to walk away from the Black Sea grain deal, hours before it was set to expire, threatening food security for millions. But not just tomatoes, prices of other vegetables such as green chillies and ginger have also shot up the roof. The concerns are spreading to Kharif sowing where the overall area under sowing is 49 percent v/s 52 percent year-on-year (YoY). Lionel Messi, the new face of Major League Soccer, was introduced to a packed stadium of adoring fans. He arrived on stage during a glitzy event called 'The Unveil' at Miami's home stadium. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira and get the latest updates on news across the world.