entertainment Gadar 2 Becomes 2nd-Highest Grosser Of 2023 | Box-Office Collection Of Jailer, OMG 2 Breaks Records In a much needed relief to the film industry, the three latest movie releases have set a broken box-office record for the Independence Day weekend. Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Jailer have collectively earned more than Rs. 400 crore over a period of 4 days, booking over 3 crore tickets across India. As per reports, this was the highest ticket sales in the post-covid era. Watch to know more!