trends Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway | If you want good roads, you will have to pay toll: Nitin Gadkari Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is so beautiful that people will remember him while commuting. The 117-km highway is built at the cost of Rs 8,408 crore and is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 70 minutes. Gadkari was attending a press interaction after conducting an aerial inspection of the expressway, which is expected to open from February 2023. Watch the video to know more!