power REC Chairman & MD on renewable loans; Aims Rs 2.5 lakh crore portfolio by 2030 In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, Vivek Kumar Dewangan, chairman and MD of REC Ltd, said the Maharatna NBFC is aiming to have a renewable loan portfolio of up to Rs 2.4 lakh crore ($30 billion) by 2030. He said the company's share of renewable financing will increase from the current 6% to 30% of the total loan portfolio by 2030.