    Beware Of These Job Scams | How To Spot Fake Jobs? | Job Scams | Let's Talk Jobs

    According to a report by a chat-based recruiting company Hirect, more than 50% of Indians fell prey to fake job scams last year. Most of them, millennials, are gullible and desperate to find work. These job scams are rampant in India, both in the government and private sector. The government often comes out with a warning to be wary of these job offers, which are nothing but criminals trying to extract money from innocent job seekers. How can you spot a fake job from a real one? Do you also receive messages offering you a job with a high salary without any prior interview? What are some of the red flags during the recruitment process?

