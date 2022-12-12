trends Ex-Meta employee speaks up | Exclusive conversation on 11,000 layoffs at Meta Former Meta employee Arpan Tiwari speaks exclusively to Moneycontrol on Meta's recent layoffs. Arpan was one of the people who was laid off from the company's Singapore office. "We had no work since the day we were hired," Arpan told Moneycontrol's Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor. Was there a pattern to who was laid off at Meta? What did the employees go through on the day of Mark Zuckerberg's announcement? Watch the video to know more.