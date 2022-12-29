business Layoffs To Rise, Contract Employees In Demand, Hybrid Work: 5 Job Trends For 2023 LAYOFFS, REMOTE WORK and PANDEMIC-INDUCED TRENDS like Moonlighting & Quiet Quitting - these were the most talked-about things in the job market in 2022, also something we covered extensively on Let’s Talk Jobs. Now, with 2022 being a rather tumultuous year & the pandemic playing fast & loose with people’s lives & plans, many are confused about what the job market & workplaces are going to look like in 2023. Well, to help with just that, we spoke to a bunch of experts and compiled a list of JOB TRENDS FOR 2023 While no-one can predict the future, especially in times as uncertain as these… you can use this video as a guide to navigate your job decisions, at least in the near future. Watch!