    Meta, Amazon, Google: Why Layoffs At Big Tech? | Fired Employees Speak Up | Let's Talk Jobs

    Meta fired 11,000 employees. Google plans to layoff 10,000. Amazon too fired thousands. After seeing an exceptional growth amid the pandemic and increasing their workforce significantly, the tech companies failed to reach their targeted revenue and profit. Now they are firing employees. Some laid off employees also spoke with Moneycontrol and revealed the manner in which the layoffs took place. Why are so many impacted by layoffs at big tech? Who were laid off? How were they fired? Watch the video to know the answer to these questions!

