business Ideas for profit | Jyothy Labs: Will the stock rebound on rural recovery & improved market position? Jyothy Labs, having a diversified product portfolio, strengthened its core business with focus on distribution and brand investment despite witnessing high inflationary pressure. The company’s revenue grew 22% in the June quarter (excluding HI business) and the raw material basket increased by 14%. MC Pro suggests investors expecting moderate returns and with a longer term view to buy the stock at current levels and add on declines.