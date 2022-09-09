business Ideas for profit | AU Small Finance: Strong growth with a new product line, time to buy the stock? AU Small Finance Bank posted strong numbers despite the stock underperforming both the Nifty and the Bank Nifty in the last four months. MC Pro expects AU SFB to continue on the high-growth path, as it has adequate capital, the right products, cross-sell opportunities and technology backbone to stay ahead of competition. Watch the video for more