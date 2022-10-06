business This Auto Ancillary Stock Is Trading At Attractive Valuations; Buy For The Long Term| Ideas For Profit Bosch which has its fortunes linked to the CV segment is down around 20 percent from its 52-week high, giving investors an attractive entry point. It has a strong product portfolio and has a 75 percent market share in diesel injection systems. The company is aggressively focusing on developing technology-driven EV solutions for multiple OEMs with commodity prices cooling off, the company may see significant expansion in operating margin. Watch the video to know why you should accumulate the stock.