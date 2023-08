business Market Live: Nifty below 19,400 | Sensex falls 190 points | Bajar Gupshup Benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on August 24 with Nifty below 19,400. Top losers on the Nifty included Reliance Industries, Divis Labs, ONGC, Power Grid Corp and JSW Steel, while gainers were BPCL, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Britannia Industries. On the sectoral front, auto, capital goods, PSU Bank, oil & gas, pharma, metal shed 0.3-0.8 percent each, while Information Technology index up The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note. Catch Yatin Mota live on Bajar Gupshup to know more!