    LIVE: Nifty Struggles Around 18700; Metals, IT under Pressure; Adani Stocks Tank| Mid-day Mood Check

    Recovery from day’s low; Nifty back above 18,700. Mid & smallcaps lose nearly a percent apiece. Breadth favours losers; Advance-decline ratio at 1:2. Metals, IT & FMCG worst sectoral performers. Nifty Bank off day’s low; private banks gain. Nifty gainers: IndusInd Bank, Airtel, NTPC, Dr Reddy’s & Asian Paints. Nifty losers: Adani Ports, Hindalco, BPCL, Tata Motors & Titan. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the buzzers in today's trading session.

    first published: Jun 23, 2023 12:34 pm

