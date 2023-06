business LIVE: Ace investor Porinju Veliyath on outlook on equities, small cap space & his stock picks With Indian Equities heading for an all-time closing highs as foreign funds piled into the market, lured by the promise of faster economic growth and an extended pause on interest rates. Furthermore, Reserve Bank of India also maintaining a pause on repo rates and revising lower CPI Inflation targets, markets have more reason to rejoice. Czar of small-cap stocks, Porinju Veliyath talks about bullish stance on Indian equities, new bets in small-cap space. Get to know his checklist for buying a stock.